Girls show up to play ball

Hana Winton experienced a "full circle moment" as a 16-year-old FHS junior that has committed to play D1 softball at Cal State Fullerton. She said she was honored to speak to the girls at Ingold Field for the opening day of FGS, and throw the ceremonial first pitch. She was 8 years old when she started playing in FGS. Village News/FGS photo
Fallbrook Girls Softball teams line up for Opening Day at Ingold Field, Feb. 24.
The 12U Tigers march onto Ingold Field for Opening Day.
A Crimson Tide player bats for her team in the first game of the season.
Natalia pitches for an U8 team at Ingold Field.
An U8 runner is coached at first base on Opening Day.
A Triton batter keeps her eye on the ball, ready to swing at it.
Rocanne, 4, hits the ball off the tee in a tee-ball game.
Fallbrook Girls Softball plays at Rotary Field on Opening Day.
