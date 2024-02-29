Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Girls show up to play ball

Last updated Feb 29, 2024
Village News/Shelby Ahrend, Julie Reeder, Fallbrook Girls Softball photos count

Hana Winton experienced a "full circle moment" as a 16-year-old FHS junior that has committed to play D1 softball at Cal State Fullerton. She said she was honored to speak to the girls at Ingold Field for the opening day of FGS, and throw the ceremonial first pitch. She was 8 years old when she started playing in FGS. Village News/FGS photo

Fallbrook Girls Softball teams line up for Opening Day at Ingold Field, Feb. 24.

The 12U Tigers march onto Ingold Field for Opening Day.

A Crimson Tide player bats for her team in the first game of the season.

Natalia pitches for an U8 team at Ingold Field.

An U8 runner is coached at first base on Opening Day.

A Triton batter keeps her eye on the ball, ready to swing at it.

Rocanne, 4, hits the ball off the tee in a tee-ball game.

Fallbrook Girls Softball plays at Rotary Field on Opening Day.

