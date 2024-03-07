Watermedia show features watercolor art

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center's 15th Annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition and Sale, opens March 16.

The show presents original works in all forms of watermedia within a wide range of subject matter, technique and style, from experimental to traditional. This show was developed by the Fallbrook Art Center and is a one-of-a-kind show, exclusive to Fallbrook.﻿

From breathtaking landscapes to captivating portraits, the displayed artworks will captivate viewers with their vibrant colors, delicate brushwork, and evocative compositions.

The exhibition only accepts artists who have achieved Signature Membership Status in one or more U.S. Watercolor or Watermedia Societies that offer signature status. The jurors for the show are Keiko Tanabe, California AWS, NWS, SDWS-MA and Charles Rouse, California AWS CWA NWS SDWS TWS WW WFWS.

Art enthusiasts, collectors, and the public are invited to attend this extraordinary event and immerse themselves in the world of watercolor art. Take advantage of this opportunity to witness the talent and creativity of national and international award-winning artists.

The center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays, 12-3 p.m. Admission is free daily for children and the military, $10 per person Wednesdays - Sundays for other community members and there is no admission fee on Tuesdays.

Docent tours are available by appointment. The exhibition and sale runs through April 14 at Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery. The gift store is newly expanded with more artful gifts available.

For more information, visit https://www.fallbrookartcenter.org/ or contact The Fallbrook Art Center at 760-728-1414.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Center.