Pianist Gach to perform at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends free concert will happen Tuesday, March 26, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. It will feature the return of pianist Peter Gach.

Gach holds degrees from Indiana University, the University of Arizona as well as post-graduate studies at the Warsaw Conservatory in Poland. Fluent in both Polish and French, Gach has made a lifetime study of the works of both Chopin and Karol Szymanowski. He is Professor Emeritus at Palomar College, where he was chair of the Performing Arts Department and Artist in Residence in piano.

In retirement, Gach initiated a fundraising campaign for the Steinway Concert Grand in the College's renovated Performing Arts Complex. It is named the Peter Gach Steinway in his honor.

Gach continues to perform, with special emphasis on performances to raise funds for causes he supports. These have included concerts for the Museum of Making Music Educational Fund, Women Veterans with PTSD, the North County Serenity House and a series of benefit recitals for the Hidden Valley Zen Center.

He has performed throughout the U.S. and Poland. He is currently a member of the GroupMuse national collective of musicians. Gach's concert will include Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum from the Children's Corner by Claude Debussy; Prelude and Fugue in F minor from the Well-Tempered Clavier Vol. II by J.S. Bach; Four Mazurkas Op. 24 by Frederic Chopin: 1. G Minor, 2. C Major, 3. A-Flat Major and 4. F Minor; Tantris the Clown from Masques Op. 34 by Karol Szymanowski, Spirals from Not a Thing but a Movement in 2023 by Benjamin Krause and Barcarolle in F-sharp Major Op. 60 by Chopin.

The Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.