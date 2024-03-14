Sculptor to give demo at FAA meeting

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association wil welcome Marsha Gertenbach-Meers to the general meeting at the Fallbrook Women's Club Saturday, March 16. Gertenbach-Meers is an accomplished and award-winning artist with an extensive history of accomplishments. Her extended education was acquired at University of California Los Angeles, Santa Monica College, Otis Parsons School of Design, Orange Coast College, Rhode Island School of Design and Palomar College.

She started out as a painter and exhibited her work at the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts in 1965. Beginning her career in illustration and design she created greeting cards, wallpaper and fabric designs. Gertenbach-Meers also spent 16 years painting backgrounds for animation working for Hanna Barbera, Filmation and several smaller studios.

She eventually moved into sculpting figurative works and found sculpting to be her passion. She sculpted life-sized mannequins for retail store displays and worked for toy companies, such as Mattel and Hasbro, designing and sculpting dolls and other toys. Gertenbach-Meers continues to work as a freelance sculptor on special projects for several companies including Dreamworks.

Her works are currently represented by The D Gallery in Palm Desert and Carmel; The Forest Ocean Gallery in Laguna Beach and others. She is a member of The California Art Club in Pasadena; The Artist Guild in Fallbrook and The National Sculpture Society in New York City.

Gertenbach-Meers will do a sculpting demo at the general meeting in the morning and offer a three-hour workshop at 1 p.m. the same day. If anyone has ever had the desire or interest in sculpting the human head, the workshop will give them the opportunity to do it.

Gertenbach-Meers will provide an armature and one 2-pound block of clay; all attendees need to bring is a photograph – front, sides and back – of the person they would like to sculpt or photos can be provided. Come prepared to have a wonderful time and create something out of a lump of clay.

The FAA's general meeting is held at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, starting with a member's art critique by Gertenbach-Meers before she begins her sculpting demo.

The general meeting is free to the public; however, attendees must register for the sculpting workshop in advance or the day of. The cost to members is $40, and it is $50 for non-members. An additional charge of $30 will cover the materials for sculpting. Call Carol Reardon for registration and materials list at 760-221-5577.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.