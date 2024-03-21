Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lady Warriors take a win over the Patriots

Last updated Mar 21, 2024 9:4am0
Share
count

Fallbrook infielder Madison Bowman fields the ball and throws out a baserunner during the varsity softball game against the Orange Glen Patriots, March 14. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior pitcher Baysia Perez winds up and delivers to a Patriot batter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook's Madyson Hayes lays a bunt down and advances a base runner against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior Valerie Hernandez slides safely into home against the Patriots. Fallbrook won the varsity softball game, 16-6. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook's Olivia Castillo gets a base hit against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior Olivia Bowman slides safely into third base against the Patriots. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook pitcher Hana Winton delivers a pitch to an Orange Glen batter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior batter Madyson Hayes makes contact with a pitch delivered by a Patriot. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior Hana Winton gets a base hit against the Patriots. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Shane Gibson / Village News photos

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 