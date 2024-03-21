Lady Warriors take a win over the Patriots

count
Fallbrook infielder Madison Bowman fields the ball and throws out a baserunner during the varsity softball game against the Orange Glen Patriots, March 14. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior pitcher Baysia Perez winds up and delivers to a Patriot batter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Madyson Hayes lays a bunt down and advances a base runner against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior Valerie Hernandez slides safely into home against the Patriots. Fallbrook won the varsity softball game, 16-6. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook's Olivia Castillo gets a base hit against Orange Glen. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior Olivia Bowman slides safely into third base against the Patriots. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook pitcher Hana Winton delivers a pitch to an Orange Glen batter. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior batter Madyson Hayes makes contact with a pitch delivered by a Patriot. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Lady Warrior Hana Winton gets a base hit against the Patriots. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
