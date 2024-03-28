Spring has sprung for Encore Social Club

FALLBROOK – Spring is not only filled with birds and blooms, but also interesting speakers and fun activities for Encore members.

During the March Coffee Meeting, members listened to a moving presentation from Youngren Construction about their 'Homes For Our Troops' program. This nonprofit organization located in Fallbrook, builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

Most of these veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple amputations, partial or full paralysis, or severe traumatic brain injury. These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our veterans sacrificed defending ours. It was a proud moment learning that one of our very own Fallbrook organizations is doing such great work to serve our veterans.

The next Encore Coffee Meeting will be Tuesday, April 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church. The guest speaker will be Susan Liebes (board chair) of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

The FLC is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to acquiring, protecting, and managing open space for the benefit of wildlife and the community. Come out and learn about all the projects the conservancy is working on in Fallbrook.

Exciting events that are being planned for the spring include touring and dining at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site), a private showing at Vista's Broadway Theatre of 'Lights, Camera, Action', and 'An Evening at the Auction' an Encore hosted event, to name a few.

Young and old, singles and couples, all are warmly welcome. There is truly something for everyone. For more information on the organization and a detailed description of its activities and events, visit www://fallbrookencoreclub.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.