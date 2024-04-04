Avocado Festival offers entertainment, vendors and guacamole

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook has long been known for growing avocados and sharing its love for them at their annual Avocado Street Festival. Held each year in the spring, this festival highlights the community's agricultural roots in a friendly, small-town atmosphere. Hundreds of booths line Fallbrook's Main Avenue, attracting thousands of people for a day of fun, food, music and avocado-themed contests. This year's festival will be held Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors are encouraged to have avocado-themed products, foods and specialty goods. A favorite is the "official" guacamole of the festival made by local provider Holy Guacamole. Though avocados are the celebrated food of the day, you will find a wide variety of dining options at the festival. Those with a sweet tooth will find an array of desserts offered at the festival, including ice cream, funnel cakes, and cookies. Plenty of ice-cold drinks are available at the booths as well, including ice cold beer and local wine in the Main Stage area.

Don't expect to leave the Fallbrook Avocado Festival empty-handed. With over 450 booths, there is a lot of shopping available. Unique crafts, jewelry, bath and body products, clothing and more. There is a farmers market area in the festival where you can find avocados, a variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as gorgeous flowers, plants and herbs. The Artisan Walk on Alvarado Street features local handmade artisan goods and foods.

There's never a dull moment at the festival, which offers entertainment and activities for everyone. Local music performances at both the Main Stage beer and wine garden and the community stage are provided for your enjoyment. Contests abound at the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, including Best-dressed Avocado, children's avocado derby racing called the "Avocado 500," Best Guacamole, Little Mr. and Miss Fallbrook, Avocado Holding Contest and Avocado Costume Contest.

Fallbrook is located between the major cities of San Diego, Palm Springs and Los Angeles and is a great day-trip experience. Convenient shuttles are available. Check the website for shuttle stops and parking and more information on http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.