Redlands Symphony to perform in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – A symphony in rural Fallbrook? Fallbrook Music Society is always evolving and presenting new and exciting programming to the area, and the concert Sunday, April 7, will be no exception.

After a 10-year hiatus, the Redlands Symphony will be back in Fallbrook by popular demand, presenting a performance that pairs Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" with Piazzolla's "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires."

"We look forward to sharing this experience with our community to spark more excitement about classical music," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "This concert will be the grand finale of our 47th season as these talented classical musicians play beloved favorite pieces in a casual atmosphere that everyone can, and will, enjoy."

Antonio Vivaldi's" The Four Seasons" was completed in 1720 and stands as one of the most celebrated and recognizable works in the baroque repertoire. This collection of four violin concertos, each representing a different season of the year, showcases Vivaldi's innovative approach to both musical form and programmatic expression.

Vivaldi's gift for melody, his vivid imagination, and his ability to convey the characteristics of each season make "The Four Seasons" a timeless and enchanting musical journey.

Astor Piazzolla's "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" is a testament to his innovative spirit and his desire to push the boundaries of traditional genres. By fusing the passionate rhythms of tango with the sophistication of classical music, Piazzolla created a work that transcends cultural boundaries.

The "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" takes listeners on a thrilling journey as they experience the soul and culture of Buenos Aires in a vibrant and emotional dialogue between tradition and innovation.

Canadian-born Lara St. John is a violin soloist and musical maverick. She was described as "a volcanic violinist with a huge, fabulous tone" by The Los Angeles Times and "a high-powered soloist" by The New York Times.

She has performed as a soloist nationally with the orchestras of Cleveland, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and the Boston Pops, to name a few, and internationally in Switzerland, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands, among others.St. John owns and performs on the 1779 "ex-Salabue" violin by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini.

The Redlands Symphony concert will take place Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Tickets are $20 adult advance; $25 at the door, and children 18 and under are free.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Music Society.