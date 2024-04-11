FAA offers drawing demo and plein air competition

FALLBROOK – On April 20, Fallbrook Artist Association will hold its monthly general meeting and feature Francesca Bailey as their demonstration artist. Bailey will use basic techniques and tips to improve accuracy and skill in drawing from life.

Bailey loves to draw people, places, and things with graphite pencil, colored pencils, and pen. Her favorite kind of drawing is en plein air, in other words, on location and outside. She has written and illustrated two children's books and uses what she has and where she is to teach and continue creating artwork.

FAA's general meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., April 20, starting with a member's art critique and the regular meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The meeting is always free to the public.

From 1-4 p.m., the same day, Bailey will teach the workshop on basic drawing techniques in using different drawing media, such as pencils, colored pencils and ink. Learn shading, contouring and about the different supplies to be used for different effects.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but sign-ups are also accepted that day. A supply list will be provided to those who call ahead. The cost to members is $40 or $50 for non-members. Call Patty Mangels for registration and materials list, 951-970-7758.

On April 13, Fallbrook Artist Association hosts its annual Plein Air Competition in Fallbrook with artists painting at several locations of their choice around Fallbrook. This one day event is open to all artists. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners plus honorable mentions will receive ribbons.

The sponsor this year is Guerrilla Painter. At 2 p.m., artists will assemble at The Town Square, corner of Main and Alvarado, for the judging and awards at 3 p.m. Winners are invited to show their works at The Gallery on Main Avenue from April 13 to May 4. For more information, see http://www.fallbrookartassn.org.

