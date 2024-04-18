CTK Kings Players announces auditions for "Newsies, Jr."

FALLBROOK – Christ the King Lutheran Church is excited to announce auditions for their summer youth musical for 2024, "Newsies, Jr." Performers ages 9 to 19 are invited to audition. Several teenage boys are needed for this show.

Membership in Christ the King Lutheran Church is not required. Auditions will be held Sunday, April 28 from noon-2 p.m., and Monday, April 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the youth room of CTK, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Those auditioning are required to perform a one minute song with background music (karaoke recording), and be ready to participate in a short dance audition. Performances will be in August. Most rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday evenings starting May 5 with some Sunday afternoon rehearsals.

There is no casting fee for this show, however actors will be asked to sell tickets to the performances, and will be asked to either provide their own costume, or pay the rental fee if their costume is rented.

Parent volunteers are always welcome for chaperoning, set design, painting and construction, props, costumes, concessions, and house management.

CTK is happy that Ashley Flahive has chosen to direct and produce this show. She is working with the previous director/producer, Mary Fry, as a remote contributor.

For more information, call Christ the King Lutheran Church at 760-728-3256, and leave a message for Ashley Flahive.

Submitted by Christ the King Lutheran Church.