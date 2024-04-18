Warriors shut out Sage Creek, 14-0

count
Fallbrook's James Jones takes a shot during the varsity boys lacrosse game against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Ethan Wooten races down the field against Sage Creek. Fallbrook won 14-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Ethaniel Bustos defends for Fallbrook against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook's Ryan Marquart takes a shot attempt against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
The Warriors race for the ball against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook's Matt Mansell races around Sage Creek defenders. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Warrior Sam Bruton pushes past Sage Creek defense. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)