Warriors shut out Sage Creek, 14-0

Last updated Apr 17, 2024 8:24pm0
Fallbrook's James Jones takes a shot during the varsity boys lacrosse game against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Ethan Wooten races down the field against Sage Creek. Fallbrook won 14-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Ethaniel Bustos defends for Fallbrook against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Ryan Marquart takes a shot attempt against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The Warriors race for the ball against Sage Creek. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Matt Mansell races around Sage Creek defenders. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Sam Bruton pushes past Sage Creek defense. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

