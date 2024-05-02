Fallbrook Senior Center to celebrate 50th anniversary

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center extended a warm invitation to the community to commemorate its 50th Anniversary Celebration Week, May 13-17.

Fallbrook Storytelling Festival Premiere will be held at the Senior Center Auditorium, 399 Heald Lane, Monday, May 13, at 12:30 p.m. Enjoy short three-minute videos capturing some of the local residents. Snacks provided; this event is free.

Enjoy lunch at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, Tuesday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. with mariachi entertainment, tacos and dancing, first come, first served. The cost is $5 for those 50+ and $12 for those under age 50.

Magician/Mentalist Jerry Langford will perform at the Senior Center Auditorium, 399 Heald Lane, Wednesday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. Snacks provided; this event is free.

Come enjoy lunch at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with 50s-60s music by Singer/Entertainer Barry Allen Cohen Thursday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m., first come, first served. The cost is $5 for those 50+ and $12 for those under age 50.

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club will host a free display, and Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers will perform at the Fallbrook Senior Center Parking Lot, 399 Heald Lane, Friday, May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a free event.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.