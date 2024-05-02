Scholarships for young women have May 31 deadline

SACRAMENTO – The application period has now opened for Minerva Scholarships for young women. One $10,000 scholarship and up to 108 $300 scholarships will be awarded.

The Minerva Scholarship program was established by Women in California Leadership to support the advancement of women in the State of California.

Launched in 2015, the foundation was established with the purpose of empowering women and enhancing the lives of women and girls. To this end, the foundation is committed to providing scholarships to select women of promise in order to help them achieve their educational objectives.

In order to be eligible for scholarship consideration students must meet the following requirements:

· All California residents may apply and will be considered

· Applicants must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college for the 2024-2025 academic year

· Minimum GPA of 2.5

· Eligible students must gender identify as a woman or girl, or are female regardless of gender identity

The deadline for applications is May 31 and they must be submitted online. More information and the application form are available at https://wicl.us/scholarship-program/.

Submitted by the office of Assemblymember Marie Waldron.