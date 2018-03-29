Fallbrook Chorale to host Spring Roundup

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale has invited the community to attend its second annual Spring Roundup fundraiser, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, April 28, at the Lazy Creek Ranch in Fallbrook.

The ticket price includes great “vittles” on the menu, such as grilled on-site barbecue dinner made by award-winning Phil’s Barbecue, dessert by luscious Cravory Cookies, complimentary water and soda, as well as wine and beer supplied by Wiens Winery for purchase. One alcoholic beverage is included with ticket.

Entertainment for the whole family will include a “Cowboy Concert” by the Fallbrook Chorale, in addition to the Slacker Hill String Band. Guests can take a ride on an antique train, enjoy hundreds of unique collectibles, the Car Barn filled with fully restored vintage cars; the Wagon Barn with a wide range of antique wagons; the old mining shack and the upside-down cabin, just to name a few. Spring in the country among the live oaks and antiques is a photo-op waiting the happen. Come casual and break out the favorite western duds. Children should be 13 years or older to attend.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from any chorale member with a check or cash or online with a credit card or PayPal account, http://www.fallbrookchorale.org. Guests who buy their ticket online should bring their email confirmation to the will-call location on the day of the event.

For more information, call Spring Roundup Chairwoman Mary Ann Ellis at (760) 994-9718.