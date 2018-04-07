Boys & Girls Club members invite local businesses to Boys & Girls Club week

Fallbrook – Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County marched up and down Main Avenue Tuesday, March 27, working hard to help beautify the streets of Fallbrook. With gloves, brooms and trash bags in hand, they picked up every piece of trash in sight.

Club members also used the time to thank businesses who have supported the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County and invite them to join the club for their Boys & Girls Club week. Starting April 9, Boys & Girls Club week is an opportunity for the community to come and see for themselves some of the fun that happen every...