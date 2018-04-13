Out of the Ashes fund is revived

FALLBROOK – In 2007 funds were disbursed to local victims of the Rice Fire here in Fallbrook through The Legacy Endowment the Community Foundation. Legacy and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce have once again revived the Out of the Ashes fund to help victims with their unmet needs resulting from the Lilac fire.

Applications will be available starting April 13 through the Legacy Endowment and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. This will be the first wave of funding. Applications will be available until May 4, 2018. Anyone with further questions can contact Jan Pichel at Legacy, (760) 941-8646, http://www.legacyendowment.org or info@legacyendowment.org, or visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.