Avoid invasive plant species to protect the ecosystem

Many invasive species of plants are attractive, but they can wipe out native plants.

FALLBROOK – Intuition may suggest all plants that provide habitats for wildlife and produce oxygen for the atmosphere are good no matter where they are planted; however, non-native plant species that are introduced into areas across North America can pose significant threats to an ecosystem.

Foreign plants can wreak havoc on native plant species and agricultural industries. Scores of plants are aggressively invading certain areas of the country. Invasive species are introduced largely due to human action, such as planting non-native plants. Plants also may be introduced through boating a...