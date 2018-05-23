Fallbrook Memorial Day Ceremony features Vietnam veteran

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and Auxiliary invite the community to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Monday, May 28 at the Masonic Cemetery at 1177 Santa Margarita Drive in Fallbrook.

A special presentation will be given by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Past Commander, Jerry R. Sayre. The youth speaker will be Voice of Democracy winner Ely Louise Lindberg. The guest speaker will be Fallbrook’s very own retired Lt. Col. Norman S. Stahl of the U.S. Marine Corps. Stahl was in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 and retired from military service in 1988. He earned a doctorate from the University of California Los Angeles in higher education and organizational change and retired from his educational career in 2014.

The Fallbrook Chorale will perform patriotic songs, taps will be played by Buglers Across America and the Fallbrook Garden Club will provide flowers for attendees to place on graves.