Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

University of Arkansas Little Rock recognizes Fallbrook's Caroline Kornelsen

 
Last updated 5/24/2018 at 6:28pm



LITTLE ROCK, AR – Caroline Kornelsen of Fallbrook was recognized by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s College of Arts, Letters, and Sciences during its awards ceremony, May 1. Kornelsen received the Frank Lamar Setliff Endowed Scholarship.

The college’s departments include art, design, biology, chemistry, English, history, mathematics, statistics, music, philosophy, interdisciplinary studies, physics, astronomy, theater arts, dance and world languages. With about 11,000 students and 100 programs, the University of Arkansas Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’ capital city.

 
