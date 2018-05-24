University of Arkansas Little Rock recognizes Fallbrook's Caroline Kornelsen

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Caroline Kornelsen of Fallbrook was recognized by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s College of Arts, Letters, and Sciences during its awards ceremony, May 1. Kornelsen received the Frank Lamar Setliff Endowed Scholarship.

