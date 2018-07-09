Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' features at Pechanga, Sept. 21-22

TEMECULA – Theatre Royale will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the Broadway musical, live onstage at the Pechanga Resort Casino theater, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 21, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22.

Audiences will step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” an international sensation that has been seen by over 35 million people in 13 different countries. Based on the Academy-Award winning animated feature, the spectacular stage production includes the beloved classics written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, with additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice.

The original Broadway production ran for over 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical. The fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original 1991 Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous beast and must win the affection of a beautiful young girl, in order to regain his humanity.

This “Tale as Old as Time” includes all the classic songs: “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Home,” “Belle,” “A Change in Me,” “No Matter What,” “Me,” “Human Again,” “Something There,” “Mob Song,” “Maison Des Lunes,” “If I Can’t Love Her,” “How Long Must This Go On” and of course, “Beauty and the Beast.” The musical offers family-friendly humor, romance, special effects and excitement for all ages.

The cast of “Beauty and the Beast” include Lauren Weeks as Belle, Tanner Vidos as the Prince and the Beast, Paul Kehler and Mark Russell as Gaston, Liz Sabicer as Mrs. Potts, Ron Clinton as Maurice, Anton Maroun as Lumiere, Coley McAvoy as Cogsworth, Michele Vasile as Babette, Caroline Nelms as Dresser, Jimmy Saiz as Le Fou, Landon Lloyd as D’arque, Samuel Nalick and Christpoher Nalick as Chip and Skyelar Nalley, Chloe Chenfeld and Ashlyn Miller as the Silly Girls.

Alison Teague is the dance captain, and Skyelar Nally is the vocal captain.

The ensemble includes Marissa Ball, William Boon, Sergio Camacho, Dylan Dewald, Madisen Frigosa, Christine Gillilan, Cole Howard, Jeremy Kurator, Eric Navarro, Calah Olson and Alison Teague.

The director and music director is Cheri Kehler with Sarah Cleveland as the assistant director and director of dance and Jay S. King as producer and production designer.

“Beauty And The Beast” is presented by Theatre Royale through special arrangements with Music Theater International.