'Godspell' to entertain the whole family

The cast of Godspell includes, from left, back row, Adrian Betencourt, Damon Gallegos, Robert Holzapfel, Luis Nunez, Cari Garrison, Cianna Garrison, Chloe Shaver and, front row, Cassidy Mitchell. Not pictured is Midge Thomas.

The musical "Godspell" is soon coming to Fallbrook. Ideal family entertainment, it is being presented by the newly formed group called Christ the King's Players, an offshoot of the Curtain Call Company.

Based on the many stories from the Book of Luke, the parables are told through song by a cast of local singers and performers. Cassidy Mitchell plays Jesus and leads the cast through the many stories as Luis Nunez plays a dual role. First as John the Baptist and later as the notorious Judas.

Best remembered for the songs "Day by Day" and "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Godspell" is sure to entertain the whole family.

Director Mary Fry has been producing family shows for more than a decade in Fallbrook. Fry feels this is an ideal show for the new theatre group which is representative of their commitment to the community to provide wholesome family entertainment. They are on track for two more shows this year to be performed by the players.

No doubt someone in this cast is a friend and deserves your support. The ensemble cast ranges in age from 13 to 70 with multiple roles by Aidan Betencourt, Damon Gallegos, Robert Holzapfel, Cari Garrison, Cianna Garrison and Chloe Shaver.

Performance dates are Friday, July 20; Saturday, July 21; Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Saturday, July 21, and Saturday, July 28, at 2 p.m. All performances will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 South Stage Coach Lane, with ample free parking.

Tickets are now available and can be found at Major Market, http://www.ctklc-fallbrook.org or by calling (760) 728-3256 or (760) 468-6302.