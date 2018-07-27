BFLL offers low registration fee thanks to Storm
Last updated 7/28/2018 at 2:15pm
FALLBROOK – Bonsall Fallbrook Little League is offering a very economical registration fee of $50 thanks to its partnership with the Lake Elsinore Storm.
Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on three consecutive Saturdays (July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11). Report to the snack bar at Field 1, located at 315 E. Ivy Street in Fallbrook.
The Storm is sponsoring all of the uniforms this season, affording BFLL the opportunity to offer a low registration fee that should fuel baseball fever this fall.
"Hat and jersey included – unheard of," said Vivian Collins, treasurer at BFLL.
Karen...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)