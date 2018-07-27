Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

BFLL offers low registration fee thanks to Storm

 
Last updated 7/28/2018 at 2:15pm

The Lake Elsinore Storm is sponsoring uniforms for Bonsall Fallbrook Little League. Members of the Dodgers team shown here are, top row left to right, Jeff Krizan and Chris Lares; middle row, Leslie Biland, Tommy Kingsland, Troy Nelms, Trenton Yang, Reid Biland, George Aguilar, Berlin Broussard and Jerry Yang; bottom row, Cain Krizan, Nathan Lares, Chris Flores, Peyton Yang, Drew Tegt, Raymond Chavarria, Collin Castillo and Alton Spatcher.

FALLBROOK – Bonsall Fallbrook Little League is offering a very economical registration fee of $50 thanks to its partnership with the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on three consecutive Saturdays (July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11). Report to the snack bar at Field 1, located at 315 E. Ivy Street in Fallbrook.

The Storm is sponsoring all of the uniforms this season, affording BFLL the opportunity to offer a low registration fee that should fuel baseball fever this fall.

"Hat and jersey included – unheard of," said Vivian Collins, treasurer at BFLL.

