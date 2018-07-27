Fallbrook girls 18th at CIF swim meet

The CIF swim meet at Granite Hills High School in May ended with Fallbrook High School's girls team taking 18th place among Division I schools.

"I thought they did very well," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "In many cases they were right at their best times."

Individuals rather than schools qualify for the CIF meet whose Division I swim preliminaries were held May 9 at Granite Hills. Those with high enough positions advanced to the swim finals May 12. The CIF diving championship meet occurred May 11 at Mesa College.

Fallbrook's girls qualified for the CIF meet in all three relay events....