Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Fallbrook girls 18th at CIF swim meet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2018 at 2:12pm



The CIF swim meet at Granite Hills High School in May ended with Fallbrook High School's girls team taking 18th place among Division I schools.

"I thought they did very well," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "In many cases they were right at their best times."

Individuals rather than schools qualify for the CIF meet whose Division I swim preliminaries were held May 9 at Granite Hills. Those with high enough positions advanced to the swim finals May 12. The CIF diving championship meet occurred May 11 at Mesa College.

Fallbrook's girls qualified for the CIF meet in all three relay events....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/29/2018 00:14