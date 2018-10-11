Community Collaborative for Health and Wellness changes meetings

FALLBROOK – The Community Collaborative for Health and Wellness is changing its meeting date, time and location.

Effective with the Oct. 17 meeting, the new meeting days and times will now be from 10-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the new Fallbrook Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

In observance of National Down Syndrome Month in October, the upcoming meeting will feature a presentation from Linda White from Jeremiah’s Ranch.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend – individuals, organizations, health care providers, businesses, churches and civic groups. The CCHW is facilitated by the Fallbrook Regional Health District and Fallbrook Smiles Project, a local nonprofit program funded by the Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Health Contracts.

Contact Janine Loescher at Fallbrook Smiles Project at fallbrooksmiles@gmail.com or (619) 261-0871 with any questions.

Submitted by Community Collaborative Health and Wellness.