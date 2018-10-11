Former FHS grads give back

The 2017 Fallbrook High Alumni Association Scholarship recipients Catlyn Parsons and Andrew Holemo help at the alumni association table at Warrior football games.

FALLBROOK – The 2017 Fallbrook High Alumni Association Scholarship recipients Catlyn Parsons and Andrew Holemo passed out alumni picnic fliers among fans in the stands, while sharing stories of their continued education after graduating and inviting all alumni to Homecoming. Each year, the Fallbrook Alumni Association awards scholarships to students like Parsons and Holemo.

Both "Today's Warriors" and "Forever Warriors" will celebrate Homecoming, Oct. 19, and since 2018 is the 125th birthday for Fallbrook High School, members of the student body and staff will celebrate with a brief cere...