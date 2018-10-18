Camarada presents the art of harp

Harpist Elena Mashkovtseva is set to perform with Beth Ross Buckley on flute and Travis Maril on viola Oct. 28, at the Fallbrook Library as part of the Fallbrook Music Society's concert series.

The performance will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Library and is free to the public.

"Fallbrook Music Society is working hard to stretch the scope of classical music concerts we bring to our community and this concert has a wow factor of 10," executive director Ann Murray said.

Mashkovtseva is the "go to" harpist in the Western region. A graduate from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory,...