Students invite community to celebrate fall

FALLBROOK – All are invited to the Maie Ellis Elementary Fall Festival, Friday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. The event is also called El Festival de Otoño as Maie Ellis is a dual-immersion school, teaching children to be bilingual and biliterate in English and Spanish.

There will be food, games, tons of baked goods, apple cider, a costume contest and so much more! Everyone is invited to celebrate with the students.

