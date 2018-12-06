Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Library announces most checked-out items

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 1:42pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of October. They are:

Adult Fiction

1) "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah

2) "The Fallen" by David Baldacci

3) "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn

4) "The Disappeared" by C.J. Box

5) "Fifty Fifty" by James Patterson

6) "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton

7) "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly

8) "The Whistler" by John Grisham

9) "Origin" by Dan Brown

10) "End Game" by David Baldacci

Adult Non-Fiction

1) "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" by Marie Kon...



