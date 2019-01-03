Seniors sought for winter softball season

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League, for those age 50 and older, is now registering both new and returning players for the 2019 winter season.

New players interested in tryouts and practice sessions should visit www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org for more detailed information and registration forms or call Chuck Mattes at (760) 751-8389.

Registration fees are due Jan. 8. The league fee is $80 and includes two shirts and a hat.

After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers. League play is expected to begin Jan. 14.

Games begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursda...