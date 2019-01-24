Erosion control for home-garden-ranch

The recent much needed rains came to a parched earth. I haven’t seen such an early rainy season for many a year, and it is greatly appreciated by the flora and fauna.

It will take decades and more to regenerate the below-ground aquifers and continued snowpack in the Sierras to help the region out in the long run.

The past fire season brought havoc to areas throughout the state, from Bonsall to Los Angeles, Ventura and up to Paradise in northern California.

Erosion control is of great concern for those areas and also for local property which should be inspected if necessary.

When the rain...