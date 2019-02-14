Re: "The truth about Proposition 13" [Village News letter, 2/7/19]

Whack-a-mole is used colloquially to denote a repetitious and futile task: each time an adversary is "whacked", it only pops up again somewhere else.

We need to use Whack a Mole to deal with each new proposal to increase our California taxes. We can't stop the proposals from coming, but at least we can whack them down.

Apparently, we have not done a very good job knocking down these tax increases in the past because we currently rank in the top tier of all states in the nation in taxes.

The latest tax increase proposal, which I call the 'Make it Unfair' tax, proposes a $9 billion tax increase on California businesses.

This is ridiculously unfair and would lead to all California consumers paying more for everything as these businesses are forced into significant price increases for their services and products.

We do not have a lack of taxes or income problem in California. We do have a spending problem. An example is the bullet train which siphons billions of our tax dollars for very dubious benefits. We need to cancel the Bullet train project to reduce our spending

Mr. Geraci mentions Chevron as a company he wants to tax more. Chevron has been in business in California for over 100 years providing us with goods and services that we need, jobs for thousands of Californians, and umpteen millions in taxes paid to the state over the years. Please do not penalize Chevron or any other California businesses with this ill-advised, counter-productive, wasteful 'Make it Unfair' tax. If anything we should cut business taxes to spur innovation, research and development.

Please join me in whacking down this latest California tax increase mole. The money you save is your own.

Thank you to our Assemblymember, Marie Waldron, for representing us in the state assembly.

Please pick up your mallet and be ready to whack.

For more factual information on California taxes, go to http://www.hjta.org.

Bob Newkirk