Donald L. Brust, D.V.M., passed away at his home on January 30, 2019 after a very long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Ina; son Colin "Chip"; daughter Kathryn; grandchildren, Jay, Grant, and Taylor and brother Jerry Hall of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Don previously owned the Oceanside Veterinary Hospital where for 38 years he treated many types of animals. He retired from practice in 2002.

He was active in Rotary International for fifty-plus years having been a member and president of Carlsbad Rotary, charter member and president of Bonsall Rotary. He served two terms on the Bonsall School board, was a founding member of Oceanside Soccer Club, Bonsall 4-H, County and State Veterinary Medical Association. He recently was presented with an Outstanding Service Award from the California Medical Association for 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 2, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to either Rotary International Foundation, c/o beth.garrow@rotary.org; City of Hope, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA.91010, or Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd. #130, Escondido, CA.