The importance of priority

The spring real estate selling season is here, and according to statistics, those considering selling their home this season have been thinking about it for months. Some sellers have begun the process without first consulting a Realtor, while others choose to form a deep partnership long before a listing agreement is signed.

Most sellers cite maximizing profits as their primary goal and timing of the sale is second to That goal. Profit is important because most people are planning to purchase another home. But, when the imperative is a new baby, job transfer, retirement or other life-changing event, the timing can become critical.

In my experience, the top preparations sellers make on their own are home improvements and setting pricing goals. I personally have never represented a seller who had a pre-sale home inspection, but some do. It's rare for a home seller to have done nothing.

Once a home has attracted a buyer, there are usually concessions made by the seller to bring a transaction to a successful close. Most often I see sellers make reasonable repairs, provide a termite completion certificate or offer a credit through escrow in lieu of repairs. It has become more common for the washer and dryer to be requested by the buyer or exchanged by the seller for another requested buyer concession. It is often easier to leave those appliances than it is to move them.

Unfortunately, it is not as uncommon as everyone would like for escrows to cancel. I have read

reports that said as many as 41 percent of offers cancel and do not close successfully. There are almost always changes made to the original, accepted purchase contract. Time frames are extended, closing dates shortened or pushed back. Sometimes additional buyers are added.

There are commonly changes made during the listing period as well. A majority of home sellers reduce their price once with a third of sellers making price adjustments three times before their homes sell.

What I find is most expected of me, as an agent, is simply that I bring the buyer.

Additionally, sellers appreciate the complexity of today's real estate climate and want me to handle the paperwork nitty-gritty, sales promotion, scheduling, vendors and escrow to provide a transaction that is as stress-free as possible. Prioritizing all the moving parts is one of my most important responsibilities, and efficient communication that occurs consistently from the first encounter to the closed sale and beyond is the most important tool to accomplishing it.

If you are in the consideration and planning stages of selling a home, reach out for input, regardless of when the sale happens. Understanding the steps may help homeowners prioritize their presale considerations.

Text or call me at (760) 505-1553 or email, amelia4079@gmail.com. My website can be found at http://www.AmeliaFSmith.com.