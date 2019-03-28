Sanchez wins Robert Jenkins Memorial tournament

Fallbrook High School junior Kevin Sanchez won the 126-pound class at the Robert Jenkins Memorial wrestling tournament, Jan. 26, at Mount Miguel High School.

Seven Fallbrook wrestlers competed in the tournament, and six of those placed in the Top seven.

“We did pretty well there,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera said. “I couldn’t be happier with my group of guys.”

Although the Warriors only filled seven of the 14 weight classes, Fallbrook still placed eighth as a team.

“They wrestled great. They wrestled phenomenal,” Vera said. “I’m very happy with it.”

Sanchez receiv...