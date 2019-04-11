"The Passion of the Christ" play offered in Spanish

FALLBROOK – The Seventh-day Adventist Church will be hosting “The Passion of the Christ,” a play, musical and gifts Saturday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at Maie Ellis Elementary School, 400 W. Elder St., in Fallbrook. The play will depict the life and death of Christ, entirely in Spanish.

The free event is open to the public. Children are welcome. For more information, call Estelle Qurioz at (760) 317-3649.