Supervisors authorize purchase of additional ZOLL cardiac equipment for SDCRFA

The San Diego County Regional Fire Authority will be acquiring additional ZOLL Medical Corporation cardiac monitors and accessories.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors members are also the board members of the county fire authority, and the county supervisors voted 5-0, May 21, to authorize the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to enter into negotiations with ZOLL Medical Corporation for the procurement of ZOLL equipment and to award a contract upon determination of a fair and reasonable price and successful negotiations. The contract would be for a...