Fire prevention talks can be arranged
Last updated 6/21/2019 at 6:16pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook FireSafe Council members are available to make a fire prevention presentation to any neighborhood, civic, charity, religious or homeowners association group. The presentation takes about a half-hour, with as much additional time as needed for questions.
To make an appointment for a presentation, leave a message at (760) 468-0550 and calls will be promptly returned.
Submitted by the Fallbrook FireSafe Council.
