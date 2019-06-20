Thinking About Health

Senators release disturbing report on America’s nursing homes

The Senate Special Committee on Aging has just released one of the most damning reports on the nation’s nursing homes that I’ve seen in a long time, www.aging.senate.gov/press-releases/casey-toomey-secure-cms-commitment-to-publicly-release-monthly-list-of-underperforming-nursing-facilities-.

The short document should be required reading for any family thinking of moving a relative to a nursing facility.

Pennsylvania Sen. Robert Casey, a Democrat, who is the ranking member on the committee along with Pennsylvanian Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, a Republican, recently revealed a special but un...