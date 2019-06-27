Four members of FHS baseball team given all-league honors

Grant Knox, a third baseman, was a member of the all-league second team.

Four members of Fallbrook High School's baseball team were given all-league honors by the Valley League coaches.

Harrison Brown and Josue Navarro were members of the all-league first team. Zach Allegro and Grant Knox received second-team designation.

"We have a lot of respect out there, especially when it comes to our pitching staff," Fallbrook coach Pat Walker said of having four all-league players.

Three of Fallbrook's all-league players were pitchers who also played in the field. Brown played outfield and third base when he was not on the mound. Allegro was a right fielder as well as a pitcher. When Knox was not pitching he played third base. Navarro was Fallbrook's catcher.

Ramona High School posted a 13-2 record to win the Valley League championship. San Pasqual High School took second place with a 9-6 mark. Fallbrook's 13-15 overall record included an 8-7 statistic in Valley League play.

Harrison Brown, a pitcher, was a member of the all-league first team.

"We finished third. San Pasqual and Ramona pretty much dominated all-league," Walker said.

Brown, who was a senior, was on the Valley League second team in 2017.

"Threw strikes," Walker said. "We knew we were going to get five, six, even seven innings out of him."

Westmont College will experience Brown's talents next year.

"I think he's going to be a very good college player," Walker said.

Navarro, who was a junior, led the team with a .382 batting average and his 34 hits, 22 runs scored, 22 runs driven in, 11 doubles and seven home runs were also team highs. His fielding percentage was .978.

"If he keeps working hard he's got an opportunity like Harrison had to get a baseball scholarship," Walker said.

Allegro and Knox were also juniors during the 2019 season.