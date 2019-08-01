Carole Evalyne Dundon, 81, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 surrounded by her family following a three-month battle with cancer.

Carole was born in Ogden, Utah, the oldest child of James and Aretta Chadick. After a move to Northern California where her father was resident engineer in charge of construction of the Black Butte Dam and Hoover Dam, the family settled in Sacramento.

She met her husband, Alan Michael Dundon, in high school and they began dating, marrying August 25, 1956. She traveled with her husband as he completed his college and Naval Post Graduate Flight School training in Monterey, California.

Carole was a wonderful mother and spouse during the Vietnam war for VA-63, VA-122, VA-153 and VA-22. She became a Realtor and sold homes in Lemoore and San Diego.

Her interest in photography grew and she joined the SCACC Photographic Society. She soon won many awards and began judging various competitions. She often could be found on weekends at the PhotoArts building in Balboa Park.

She also enjoyed hosting events in her home photographing abstract objects and using creative lighting. After a move to Fallbrook, she joined the Fallbrook Camera Club and became president of the club.

In 2010, Carole became parliamentarian, then president, of the Live Oak Chapter of Questers International in Fallbrook.

The most important priorities for Carole were her family and friends. She enjoyed her community groups – stitchery and book club. Her positive outlook and sunny personality were a gift for all of us who knew her.

Carole is survived by Alan, her husband of 62 years; her children and their spouses, Alan Dundon, II (Judy), Shannon Mulvihill (James); two grandchildren, Brian Mulvihill and Kevin (Caitlin) Mulvihill; her sister, Sue Mosdale (Geoff) and a brother-in-law, Patrick Dundon (Lorraine) and many nieces and nephews.

Donations to the American Cancer Society are suggested.

A private Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for August.