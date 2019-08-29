Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 4:26pm
Dr. Lane O. Oslund, 74, died Monday, Aug. 26. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1405 E. Fallbrook Street, in Fallbrook with a reception to follow.
