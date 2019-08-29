Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Newcomers Club to learn about the ScareCREW

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will host their first coffee meeting of the 2019-2020 year Thursday, Sept. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. All new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz are invited to attend, meet other new residents and find out more about the Newcomers Club and what social activities are offered.

The September meeting will welcome a representative from the Fallbrook ScareCREW who will speak about the history and makings of the scarecrows in downtown Fallbrook and the upcoming fall events in Fallbrook. Workshop dates for those interested in participating will be discussed.

For more information about the Fallbrook Newcomers Club, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 

