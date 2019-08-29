Lynne's Legacy wins Solana Beach Stakes

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:24pm

San Luis Rey Training Center mare Lynne’s Legacy won the Solana Beach Stakes race Aug. 9, at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Lynne’s Legacy entered the stretch sixth among the seven horses in the one-mile turf race for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, but she crossed the finish line a neck ahead of Pulpit Rider.

“It was so exciting,” Lynne’s Legacy trainer Doug O’Neill said.

O’Neill didn’t give jockey Rafael Bejarano instructions on riding Lynne’s Legacy.

“He has won on her before,” O’Neill said.

Lynne’s Legacy and Bejarano broke fourth. A quarter-mile int...