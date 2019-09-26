U.S. Forest Service announces recreational target shooting restrictions

SAN BERNARDINO – The U.S. Forest Service issued a new forest order that adds to the current fire restrictions with the San Bernardino National Forest. Due to hazardous fire conditions, recreational target shooting will only be allowed within shooting ranges under permit as of Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The changes mean the target shooting areas will be closed through Dec. 31, depending on seasonal changes in conditions.

The target shooting areas closed as of Wednesday included Road 1N09 off Highway 330 near Highland/San Bernardino and Bee Canyon off Highway 74 near Hemet, which were both alre...