Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lady Warriors shut out by Escondido

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/4/2019 at 4:34pm

Emily Weber photos

Lady Warrior Annie Riley, a freshman on varsity, serves the ball to begin Fallbrook's game against Escondido, Sept. 24.

Fallbrook freshman Bailee Aguila, left, blocks an Escondido hit. Fallbrook lost the match 16-25, 21-25, 16-25.







 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/04/2019 21:10