Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CIF tables proposal to ban girls wrestling against boys

 
Last updated 10/10/2019 at 4:42pm



A proposal which would have prohibited girls wrestling against boys in the CIF San Diego Section was tabled for future consideration and possible modification.

The CIF San Diego Section’s board of managers voted unanimously Oct. 2 to table the proposal which would have applied to both tournaments and dual meets.

“We are potentially limiting the opportunities for girls by adopting this rule,” CIF commissioner Jerry Schniepp. “We probably should hold off on this.”

The growth of girls wrestling has increased both the number of female wrestlers and the number of girls’ tournament...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

