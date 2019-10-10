CIF tables proposal to ban girls wrestling against boys

A proposal which would have prohibited girls wrestling against boys in the CIF San Diego Section was tabled for future consideration and possible modification.

The CIF San Diego Section’s board of managers voted unanimously Oct. 2 to table the proposal which would have applied to both tournaments and dual meets.

“We are potentially limiting the opportunities for girls by adopting this rule,” CIF commissioner Jerry Schniepp. “We probably should hold off on this.”

The growth of girls wrestling has increased both the number of female wrestlers and the number of girls’ tournament...