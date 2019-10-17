Warriors defeat Escondido, Ramona to begin water polo league play

Last updated 10/22/2019 at 10:07am

Fallbrook High School's boys water polo team entered Valley League play with a 6-11 overall record, but the Warriors opened league competition with victories over Escondido and Ramona.

"We're starting to work our way back to .500," said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

The pre-league competition included two tournaments as well as nonleague road matc...