Five make all-league, one all CIF for field hockey

Fallbrook Union High School varsity field hockey team beat top-seeded San Marcos last month to complete a fairytale run to the CIF San Diego Section Field Hockey Division 2 Championship.

Late last week, several players on the Warriors’ team received the icing on their championship cake by being named to all-league and All-CIF teams.

Senior captain Erin Murray was the lone Warrior to make the All-CIF team as a second-team selection in addition to being named first-team all-league.

Murray, a forward and center midfielder, was responsible for almost 50% of the Warrior goals this season, scoring 15 on her own and assisting on 6 others during the season.

“Erin Murray has been a pleasure to coach this year,” said Warriors co-head coach Debora Berg. “The coaches have relied on her to be the primary captain of the team. Erin is well respected by her teammates and is a pleasure to be around. She is a leader and when you give her a task you know that it will be completed. A great player also keeps their finger on the pulse of the team and knows when they need a break or when they need more workouts in order to maintain conditioning.

“As coaches, we always have a plan, however, that may not suit the mentality or condition of the team at that time. Having someone responsible on this team to relay first-hand information is a huge bonus as a coach.”

Senior captain Jaylyn Leeman was also named to the first-team all-league team. Center midfielder Leeman is described by Berg as “a quiet leader – well respected, is used in a variety of positions, and is in our defensive corners.”

Senior center back Audrey Gillcrist, senior midfielder and forward Alexis Sanchez and senior sweeper Jessica Gonzales were named second-team all-league.

“Audrey is a dedicated and determined player, a vocal leader and a hard worker,” Berg said. “Sanchez is fast and can read defense and offense formations well and Jessica controls the defensive scheme that is well respected by coaches and peers.”

Gonzalez was also awarded the CIF Sportsmanship Award.

Murray led the team in goals, followed by Delana Sehnert with 6 and Gillcrist with 5. Murray also led the team in assists with 6, followed by Jaedyn Huxtable and Sarah Real with 2 each.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.