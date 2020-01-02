Women's connection to hear about Fallbrook's history

Author Rebecca Farnbach will talk about Fallbrook History at the women's connection brunch.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection will host a historic program about Fallbrook, which will include brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, Friday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Rebecca Farnbach is a go-to person for the history of Fallbrook and Temecula. She is the past president of the Temecula Valley Historical Society, founder of the Vail Ranch Restoration Association and co-author of "Images of America – Fallbrook" and will share the history of Fallbrook.

Guest speaker Darlene Incando – an author and business owner – will present family insights in "Whose Kid Are you?" and pianist Jean Dixon will provide the background music.

The cost per ticket is $25 for adults which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.