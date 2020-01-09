Daughters of Norway to learn about Ellis Island

FALLBROOK – Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge 49 will see “Ellis Island” by the History Channel for its cultural program, Saturday, Jan. 11. The episode is hosted by Mandy Patinkin and shows rare photographs and film covering the history of Ellis Island as an immigration center.

Interviews from the Ellis Island Oral History Project reveal firsthand accounts of what it was like leaving home, crossing the sea and arriving in America at the turn of the last century.

The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. followed by the cultural program at 11 a.m. and a potluck lunch at noon. All women of Scandinavian heritage are welcome to attend the Daughters of Norway meetings held the second Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

For more information, contact Denise Benson at (714) 926-8362 or retroruthie@gmail.com.

Submitted by Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge 49.